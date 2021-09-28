WaveForm Diabetes To Present At The 57th European Association For The Study Of Diabetes Meeting

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgaMatrix Holdings LLC d/b/a WaveForm Diabetes, a leader in innovative solutions for glucose monitoring, today announces their selection for an oral presentation at the annual European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting. The virtual meeting will be taking place September 28, 2021 - October 1, 2021.

WaveForm's abstract titled "Accuracy Comparison of the WaveForm Cascade CGM System at Different Body Sites Over 15 Days" will be available for viewing on the EASD website along with a live Q&A session following the oral presentation on Wednesday, September 29 th.

Oral Presentation #546 Accuracy Comparison of the WaveForm Cascade CGM System at Different Body Sites Over 15 Days Presenting Author: Mihailo Rebec, PhD Session: Short Oral Discussion Event D (SO 40 CGM) Date/Time: Wednesday, September 29 2021, 13:30-15:00 CET

Mihailo Rebec, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at WaveForm Diabetes, is the lead author of the study which investigates the efficacy of the WaveForm Cascade CGM system when applied to locations on the arm and thigh, versus the abdomen. He commented, "the potential use of the sensor on additional body sites would expand the convenience of the system, with the arm being an especially useful site for both adults and young children."

The WaveForm CGM is based on several pioneering, patented innovations in glucose sensor technology, facilitating a virtually pain-free insertion process, limited interferences, extended wear time, and environmentally friendly, reusable parts.

WaveForm most recently received CE Mark approval for 15 days of wear for their Cascade CGM system in June 2021. The 14-day WaveForm Cascade CGM received CE Mark approval in November 2019 and is commercially available in Europe.

About WaveForm Diabetes (AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC d/b/a WaveForm Diabetes)

WaveForm Diabetes is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative glucose monitoring technology and related software solutions. For over 20 years, we have sought to empower millions of people across the globe to confidently manage their diabetes with our high-performance products.

With 20+ glucose monitoring products and digital applications cleared, we distribute directly in the U.S. and U.K. while also supporting leading Fortune 500 companies with white labeled products. In 2020, we launched our first needle-free, real-time, continuous glucose monitor (CGM) through our distribution partner A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. We are also developing a unique 15-day CGM solution for the market in China, as part of our commercial agreement with Bayer.

For more information visit waveformdiabetes.com and agamatrix.com

