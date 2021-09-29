Wave Life Sciences Announces Initiation Of Dosing In Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial Of WVE-N531 In Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Trial is expected to enroll 15 boys with DMD amenable to exon 53 skipping First systemically administered therapeutic candidate with PN backbone chemistry modifications to be assessed in the clinic Preclinical in vivo data with PN backbone chemistry...

Trial is expected to enroll 15 boys with DMD amenable to exon 53 skipping

First systemically administered therapeutic candidate with PN backbone chemistry modifications to be assessed in the clinic

Preclinical in vivo data with PN backbone chemistry modified-exon skipping compounds showed significant improvement of survival and dystrophin expression in mice compared with compounds designed with Wave's first-generation chemistry

Clinical data to enable decision-making on next steps for WVE-N531 to be generated through 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced the initiation of dosing in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating investigational WVE-N531 as a treatment for boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 53 skipping. WVE-N531 is Wave's first exon skipping candidate, and the first candidate systemically administered by intravenous infusion, to utilize its novel PN backbone chemistry modifications (PN chemistry).

"There remains a significant unmet need for DMD treatments that restore sufficient functional dystrophin protein in muscle, thus addressing the underlying cause of disease in a way that likely establishes clinical benefit," said Michael Panzara, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Therapeutics Discovery and Development at Wave Life Sciences. "Our preclinical data suggest that the incorporation of PN chemistry into WVE-N531 has the potential to overcome the issues of poor intracellular access often seen with exon-skipping approaches to DMD, including our prior clinical program. We expect to generate clinical data through 2022 that will enable decision-making on further development of WVE-N531, as well as other PN-modified exon skipping compounds."

A preclinical study of WVE-N531 demonstrated a dose-dependent increase in dystrophin production of up to 71% in DMD patient-derived myoblasts (precursors to muscle cells) in vitro. Additionally, preclinical studies in double knockout mice, a severe and rapidly fatal in vivo model lacking both dystrophin and utrophin protein, showed that treatment with PN chemistry-modified compounds resulted in 100% survival at the time of study termination (~40 weeks) as compared to a median survival of less than 12 weeks for mice treated with compounds designed with Wave's first-generation chemistry. Further, bi-weekly dosing is supported by higher concentrations and broader distribution in non-human primates with WVE-N531 as compared to Wave's first-generation compound.

The open-label Phase 1b/2a study is evaluating the safety and tolerability of ascending doses of WVE-N531. Additional objectives of the study include pharmacokinetics (muscle concentration) and pharmacodynamics (dystrophin expression). The study is expected to enroll 15 boys with DMD ages 5 to 12 years who have a documented mutation in the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping and are ambulatory or non-ambulatory. Up to four dose levels of WVE-N531 will be evaluated in order to select a dose for further multidose evaluation, administered as a bi-weekly infusion.

About Duchenne Muscular DystrophyDuchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a fatal X-linked genetic neuromuscular disorder caused predominantly by out-of-frame deletions in the dystrophin gene, resulting in absent or defective dystrophin protein. Dystrophin protein is needed for normal muscle maintenance and operation. Because of the genetic mutations in DMD, the body cannot produce functional dystrophin, which results in progressive and irreversible loss of muscle function, including the heart and lungs. Worldwide, DMD affects approximately one in 5,000 newborn boys. Approximately 8%-10% of DMD patients have mutations amenable to treatment with an exon 53 skipping therapy. Exon skipping aims to address the underlying cause of DMD by promoting the production of dystrophin protein to stabilize or slow disease progression.

About Wave Life SciencesWave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

