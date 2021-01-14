WAVE APP RATED #1 MHEALTH APP BY CEDARS-SINAI MEDICAL CENTER

-ONCOLOGISTS FROM CEDARS-SINAI AND AMERICAN UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCE SYSTEMIC REVIEW RESULTS OF MORE THAN 1100 HEALTH APPS-

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave App, a free mobile application for more than 150 chronic conditions helping patients take greater control of their health during treatment, today announces that a systemic review out of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (CSMC) rated Wave as the #1 highest quality mHealth application to track patient-reported outcomes (PROs) for oncology patients.

The Department of Radiation Oncology at CSMC conducted the study in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the importance of remote symptom monitoring and patient-provider communication.

All PRO applications were evaluated using the mobile apps rating scale (MARS), which scores across app engagement, functionality, aesthetics, information, and subjective quality. Wave App received the highest overall score and the highest individual scores for engagement and aesthetics dimensions.

"We were unaware that Oncologists were studying our Artificial Intelligence Technology; and we're delighted that the value and utility of Wave App was recognized by the team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," says Matt Lashey, creator of Wave App and CEO of parent company, Treatment Technologies & Insights (TTI, Inc.). "The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced significant challenges in ensuring oncology patients understand their symptoms and receive the best possible care. We take great pride in empowering patients to take an active role in their treatment and to effectively communicate with their care teams, especially in a remote world."

Wave App's technology offers a holistic, real-time record & analysis of patient experiences, designed to engage patients in managing treatment side effects, provide doctors with better information for more confident decision-making, and ultimately improve protocols that lead to better outcomes in the future.

Wave App is an application from Treatment Technologies & Insights (TTI), a digital health company that creates patient-centered mobile apps, along with building physician portals and research databases. Tapping into the power of patient reported outcomes (PROs), TTI's technology is focused on capturing and operationalizing PROs to impact healthcare.

TTI entered the PRO space in 2017 through their launch of chemoWave, a free health app for cancer patients with the same insights and tracking capabilities as Wave App. chemoWave is also available across all iPhone or Android mobile platforms.

Read more about the personal story that led to the creation of chemoWave in the American Journal of Managed Care.

Download Wave App FREE for Android hereDownload Wave App FREE for Apple iOS hereFollow us on Facebook and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wave-app-rated-1-mhealth-app-by-cedars-sinai-medical-center-301208514.html

SOURCE Treatment Technologies & Insights, Inc