WatServ Earns Advanced Specialization For Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WatServ announced today that it has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization, a validation of the company's deep knowledge and extensive experience in deploying, scaling and securing virtual...

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WatServ announced today that it has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization, a validation of the company's deep knowledge and extensive experience in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

To achieve the specialization, WatServ was required to pass an intensive, third-party audit that evaluated its Windows Virtual Desktop technical practices. These capabilities help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies to deliver an ideal solution.

WatServ also met stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, with members of its team holding the following certifications: Azure Security Engineer, Azure Solutions Architect, Azure Administrator and Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Expert.

"I'm proud of the WatServ team for showcasing our technical capabilities in earning this demanding specialization," said Dave Lacey, CEO of WatServ. "One of WatServ's greatest strengths is our commitment to innovation which enables us to provide modern, high-value cloud technology solutions for our clients. Our team is made up of some of the brightest minds in the industry and this specialization only serves to confirm our level of proficiency."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, "The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Windows Virtual Desktop in Azure. WatServ clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."

As many organizations move to remote or hybrid workplace models, Windows Virtual Desktop has become a critical component of their technology strategy. Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in an ideal manner.

To see how WatServ can support your business, please contact us today at www.watserv.com/contact.

About WatServ

WatServ is an IT solutions provider that helps clients digitally transform their business through cloud technologies and services. Founded in 2006, WatServ specializes in providing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and hosting complex, high-availability environments for enterprise-level applications. WatServ's unique approach to planning, migrating and managing multi-cloud environments, plus premium 24x7x365 support, enables its global customers to focus on their core business. Relying on Microsoft and Google's public clouds, in addition to its own private cloud, the company offers an ideal managed cloud environment engineered for security, reliability and performance. With offices in Canada and the United States, and with 1000's of users connecting from around the world, WatServ is always on. For more information, please visit www.watserv.com.

WatServ is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), a public company with majority ownership by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange. More information about BBU is available at www.brookfield.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watserv-earns-advanced-specialization-for-microsoft-windows-virtual-desktop-301285111.html

SOURCE WatServ Inc.