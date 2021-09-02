Waters To Present At The Bank Of America Global Healthcare Conference 2021

Waters Corporation (WAT) - Get Waters Corporation Report Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2021 virtually on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 3:55PM BST (UTC+1) / 10:55AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters' investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (WAT) - Get Waters Corporation Report, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

