Waters Corporation Presentation At The Evercore ISI HealthCONx 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference To Be Webcast Live

Waters Corporation (WAT) - Get Waters Corporation Report Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Healthcare Conference virtually on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 12:10PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters' investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (WAT) - Get Waters Corporation Report, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

