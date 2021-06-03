Watercrest Senior Living Group Strengthens Culinary Leadership Welcoming Sebastien Watteau As Area Director Of Culinary Operations

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is pleased to welcome Sebastian Watteau in a newly created role as Area Director of Culinary Operations, solidifying Watercrest standards of culinary excellence in each of...

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is pleased to welcome Sebastian Watteau in a newly created role as Area Director of Culinary Operations, solidifying Watercrest standards of culinary excellence in each of their senior living communities across the southeastern United States.

Watteau joins the Watercrest leadership team with an intriguing and expansive culinary background ranging from luxury hotels to the White House. Born in the Loire Valley of France and raised in Mexico, Watteau was introduced to exquisite culinary fusions at a young age, where he discovered his passion for the industry. Following hospitality training in Spain, and military service in France, Watteau returned to the U.S. for advanced studies in food service. He owned and operated two successful restaurants in Texas before his recruitment to Executive Chef of the luxury La Posada hotel in Texas, and then to Food and Beverage Director of the Hyatt hotel in the heart of Washington, D.C. His reputation in D.C. earned him positions as Executive Chef at federal agencies, such as the C.I.A., N.I.H., and even the White House.

"I chose Watercrest because our values aligned in creating culinary experiences which celebrate life for our seniors," says Watteau, Watercrest's Area Director of Culinary Operations. "It is an honor to serve our seniors healthy food that nourishes the body, shocks the senses, and astounds the soul."

Watteau's experience in hospitality, public service, and diverse cultural immersions enhances his ability to execute enhanced culinary programs and elevated dining experiences in Watercrest Senior Living communities.

"Sebastien is an excellent addition to the Watercrest family as he elevates the service experience and prides himself on serving seniors with dignity, while sparking joy through his culinary expertise," says Julio Trejo, Watercrest's National Director of Culinary.

About Watercrest Senior Living GroupWatercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

