Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates The Promotion Of Award-Winning Executive Director Kim Sviben To Area Director Of Operations

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is thrilled to announce the promotion of respected executive director Kim Sviben to the role of area director of operations.

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is thrilled to announce the promotion of respected executive director Kim Sviben to the role of area director of operations. As Watercrest continues their southeastern expansion, Sviben's expertise will strengthen operational efficiency and growth throughout Watercrest communities.

Sviben joined the Watercrest family in 2017 as Resident Wellness Director, earning the trust of resident families and the admiration of her team leading up to her promotion to Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care in March 2019. During her leadership, Sviben and her team accomplished 100% occupancy twice and established a strong community presence, securing Pelican Landing's standing as the 'Best Assisted Living Community' two years in a row by the Hometown News.

"Kim is a rare find, as she is passionate, driven, and truly a blessing to partner with as a leader," says Angela Bowden, Watercrest's Regional Director of Operations. "Kim's accomplished professional journey is a testament to her character and to Watercrest's mission to promote growth and development from within our organization. We are thrilled to welcome her to the executive leadership team."

As part of Watercrest Senior Living Group's operational management team, Pelican Landing has achieved certification as a Great Place to Work, four years in a row. Sviben has led her team in multiple community awareness campaigns to serve local food banks, veterans services, environmental awareness, and animal rescue organizations. Sviben was honored to sit on the High School Advisory Board for students in the CNA program, and has successfully led her team through the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining both a healthy environment and strong census.

"My favorite aspect of the Watercrest team is the feeling of family working towards a common goal," says Sviben. "In my new role, I look forward to teaching, sharing, and celebrating widespread success within our family of communities."

About Watercrest Senior Living GroupWatercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrest-senior-living-group-celebrates-the-promotion-of-award-winning-executive-director-kim-sviben-to-area-director-of-operations-301256874.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group