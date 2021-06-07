Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces The Promotion Of Jessica Desjarlais To Talent Acquisition Specialist

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of dedicated associate Jessica Desjarlais to Talent Acquisition Specialist, less than two years after her latest promotion to Family Office...

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of dedicated associate Jessica Desjarlais to Talent Acquisition Specialist, less than two years after her latest promotion to Family Office Manager in August 2019.

Jessica joined the Watercrest family in early 2018 as concierge at Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care in St. Lucie, Fla. With a core value of 'determined' on her Watercrest badge, Jessica set goals to advance within the Watercrest organization with the ultimate goal of joining the operational leadership team. With her obvious enthusiasm, talent, and drive, Jessica was recruited to the home office administration in Vero Beach and soon after promoted to Family Office Manager, overseeing office efficiency and ensuring coordination with all of the senior living communities owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group.

In her previous role, Jessica also supported human resources in recruitment, administration and onboarding, while leading local job fairs. In her new role as Talent Acquisition Specialist, Jessica will assist in attracting and recruiting new talent and prospective servant leaders to Watercrest communities across the southeastern U.S. With a focus on establishing partnerships with schools neighboring Watercrest communities, Desjarlais will build relationships in community markets to strengthen talent acquisition and manage preliminary applicant interviews and coordination of new hires.

"With the current staffing crisis across our nation, Jessica will be instrumental in her role as recruitment support for our communities," says Whitney Lane, Senior Vice President of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are all excited to see Jessica flourish in her career with Watercrest, and we anticipate great success for her future."

Jessica brings 14 years of customer service and healthcare related experience to Watercrest, including a bachelor's degree in healthcare management. two associate degrees, and CNA certification. In addition to her responsibilities of career and schooling, Jessica models Watercrest's commitment to servant leadership as she has successfully completed over 500 service hours with organizations such as The Alzheimer's Association and The Humane Society.

"Watercrest has made such an impact on my career development and goal advancement," says Desjarlais. "I'm looking forward to marketing Watercrest to future associates as a personal example of how Watercrest values their associates, invests in their growth, and inspires individual gifts through service."

As a certified Great Place to Work for four consecutive years, Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing an outstanding work environment, promoting associate growth and talent development, and championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.

