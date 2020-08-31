Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community Prepares For Grand Opening

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties proudly announce that Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community has reached the final phase of construction and the community will soon welcome residents to their new home.

Watercrest Sarasota is a 198-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 72 independent, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care residences with world-class amenities and exceptional care. Walker & Company construction is finalizing building details alongside Interior Design Associates (IDA), in preparation for a fall opening.

"In conjunction with our development partners, United Properties, we thank each and every partner who contributed to this exceptional project," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We have received tremendous support from the greater Sarasota community and join everyone in joyfully anticipating the day we welcome residents to their beautiful new home."

Watercrest Sarasota is a signature Watercrest product, ideally located at 4100 University Parkway in Sarasota, Fla. The architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Our Watercrest team is working diligently to ensure a smooth and successful opening," says Collin Baranick, Executive Director of Watercrest Sarasota. "We look forward to greeting each resident and establishing a family of associates and residents who truly call Watercrest Sarasota their home."

For community information, virtual tours or to place your reservation at Watercrest Sarasota, please contact Collin Baranick, Executive Director at 941-979-1396 or sarasota@watercrestseniorliving.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative memory care programming offers unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Sarasota is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. Their first project, Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care welcomed its founding residents earlier this year in Naples, FL.

Founded in 1916 and based in Minneapolis, United Properties has developed nearly 200 projects totaling more than 20 million square feet and nearly $1 billion over the last 30 years. Since 2004, United Properties has developed 15 senior housing communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver markets, with seven more under development. For information on United Properties, visit http://www.uproperties.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

