Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community Entices Prospective Residents With Culinary Showcase

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly constructed Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community celebrated their opening with a sensational Taste of Watercrest event this season. The culinary feast was well-attended by community partners, prospective residents, and founding independent living residents and their families.

Over 80 attendees safely gathered to enjoy the bountiful array of fresh greens, sizzling meats, savory flatbreads, and decadent desserts prepared by the Executive Chef and his team. The event offered guests and prospective residents a glimpse of the fresh, locally grown, seasonal ingredients prepared with impeccable attention to detail on a daily basis at Watercrest Sarasota.

Watercrest Sarasota is a 198-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 72 independent, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care residences with world-class amenities and exceptional care. The community boasts spacious and exquisitely designed dining venues where culinary experiences liven the senses in a resort-style environment.

"Our Taste of Watercrest event was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our spectacular community and its extraordinary amenities," says Collin Baranick, Executive Director of Watercrest Sarasota. "As our independent living residents settle into their new home, we look forward to welcoming assisted living and memory care residents in the coming weeks."

Watercrest Sarasota is a signature Watercrest product, ideally located at 4100 University Parkway in Sarasota, Fla. The architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

For community information, virtual tours or to place your reservation at Watercrest Sarasota, please contact Collin Baranick, Executive Director at 941-979-1396 or sarasota@watercrestseniorliving.com.

Watercrest Sarasota is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. Their first project, Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care opened in 2020 in Naples, FL. For information on United Properties, visit http://www.uproperties.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

