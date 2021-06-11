Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Honors Residents' Life Experiences With Legacy Walk

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated the unique life experiences and accomplishments of their residents with a signature Legacy Walk.

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated the unique life experiences and accomplishments of their residents with a signature Legacy Walk. Tribute tables lined the halls adorned with memorabilia, photos, awards, artwork, and mementos. As family members, friends, and neighbors strolled Legacy Walk, they were greeted by residents who proudly shared their life stories and precious memories.

The tribute tables boasted antiqued photos of babies, weddings, men and women in uniform, sunbathing beauties, and skilled athletes. A faded bowling pin perched proudly, symbolizing a near-perfect game bowled more than forty years ago, while bold certificates highlighted two spectacular hole-in-ones on the golf course. Talented artists shared original artwork and needlepoint, while proud business owners displayed unique tools of their trade from a hair salon, to an ice cream shop.

"Our residents have a wealth of knowledge, experience, and wisdom to share and it is our privilege to foster an environment at Watercrest which celebrates their individuality, and provides opportunities for connection," says Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The 92,000 square foot luxury senior living community is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For information, contact the community at 850-660-7130.

Watercrest Senior Living recognizes the importance of connecting each resident's cherished memories to their daily activities through the Personal Life Silhouettes program. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The unique architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, children's play space, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's Market Street Residence showcases an innovatively designed 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

About The St. Joe Company The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information can be found at www.joe.com. Information on the Company's current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

About Watercrest Senior Living GroupWatercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

