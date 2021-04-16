Watercrest Celebrates The 100th Birthday Of Norma Garrison At Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living And Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring marked the centennial birthday of Norma Garrison, a beloved resident of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Watercrest associates and Norma's family surprised her with her favorite treats and a festive car parade with friends singing 'Happy Birthday' over a loudspeaker for all to hear.

In an interview with Channel 2 News, Norma shared her secret to a long life is 'good health,' while her friends added that, a glass of wine or a Red Bull and vodka may also be a benefit!

Born Norma Vandergriff in Soddy, Tennessee in 1921, she was one of four children. She helped to raise her siblings and put them through college after her father's early death. From 1944 to 1951, Norma served in the Navy, was awarded the Victory Medal and the American Theater Medal, and met her husband, Paul Garrison, a Navy fighter pilot during World War II.

Paul and Norma were married in 1950 and were residents of Long Beach and Pear Blossom, California. During the 1950's, Norma was a semi-professional water skier and surfer, and in later years devoted her time to stocks and bonds, as well as supporting the Red Cloud Indians. Her husband, Paul passed in 1993 and Norma moved to Florida five years later to be closer to her sister, Ramona, who later passed in 2014.

Norma has been an active and loved resident of Watercrest Winter Park since its opening in May 2020. Watercrest Winter Park is a newly constructed senior living community by Watercrest Senior Living Group offering 107-resort style accommodations, exceptional amenities, and world-class care in idyllic Winter Park, Florida.

A certified Great Place to Work for 4 consecutive years, Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

"It's an absolute joy to celebrate the extraordinary lives of our residents, such as Norma," says MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "Honoring our residents' traditions, experiences, and passions creates lasting relationships within our community."

