Water Systems Council Honors Bo Andersson With Inaugural Industry Icon Award

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Systems Council, the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems, recently honored Bo Andersson as the recipient of its first WSC Industry Icon Award.

Andersson is currently Director of Research and Development at Boshart Group. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of Flomatic Corporation for more than 40 years and holds more than 14 product patents.

"There is no one who is more passionate about the water well industry than Bo," said WSC Executive Director Margaret Martens. "His leadership and vision have moved both WSC and the water well industry forward in a very positive way and his legacy of service to the industry is unmatched."

Andersson served two terms as President of the WSC Board of Directors. He also is a member of the National Ground Water Association, the Submersible Wastewater Pump Association, the Water Environment Federation, the American Water Works Association, and the American Society of Sanitary Engineers. In addition, he is a past recipient of the NGWA Manufacturers Section Special Recognition Award.

After serving more than 30 years on the WSC Board, Andersson stepped down earlier this year. "WSC established the Industry Icon Award as a tribute to Bo and his decades of activism on behalf of the water well industry," Martens explained. "There is no one more deserving of this recognition than Bo; he truly is an industry icon!"

The Water Systems Council is the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems. WSC is committed to ensuring that Americans who get their water from household private wells have safe, reliable drinking water and to protecting our nation's groundwater resources. For more information, visit watersystemscouncil.org.

