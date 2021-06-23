Water Street Promotes Mike Brennan To Partner

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that Mike Brennan has been promoted to partner. During his 12 years with the firm, Mr. Brennan has been instrumental in working with the Water Street team to invest in and grow companies across every major sector of health care.

Mr. Brennan joined Water Street as an associate in 2007, shortly after the firm raised its first fund and began investing in health care companies. After completing his associate term, Mr. Brennan earned his master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He rejoined Water Street as vice president and was promoted to principal as he worked with Water Street's team to complete more than 100 investments and strategic acquisitions to build 30+ market-leading health care companies.

"Mike has been a valuable contributor to Water Street and our group of health care companies. In particular, he has played a key role in working with our team to invest in and grow a premier group of pharmaceutical and life sciences companies spanning every stage of product development and commercialization. We're pleased to recognize Mike's outstanding work and look forward to his continued contributions toward our goal of building companies of greater long-term value that are helping to improve patient care, reduce costs and increase efficiencies in our health care system," said Peter Strothman, partner, Water Street.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago.

