Water Street Promotes Katie Hayes To Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that Katie Hayes has been promoted to chief financial officer.

Ms. Hayes has been a key contributor since joining Water Street as controller in 2008. She has developed and managed financial programs and protocols that have supported Water Street's goal of building market-leading companies in key health care sectors. In addition, Ms. Hayes has overseen complex financial reporting, tax and compliance programs, as well as communications and reporting to Water Street's investors.

"During her 13 years with Water Street, Katie has played an important role in supporting our growth and success. Her promotion is a direct reflection of her dedication and thoughtful contributions across every aspect of finance, accounting and investor relations. Katie's financial and business acumen, work ethic and strength in collaborating across our team set her apart. We're excited to see Katie advance to this leadership role and look forward to working with her as our CFO," said Jeff Holway, chief administrative officer, Water Street.

Prior to joining Water Street, Ms. Hayes was a manager in the audit practice of Ernst & Young LLP, specializing in Asset Management clients. She received a bachelor's degree in accountancy from Boston College and a master's of science in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame. Ms. Hayes is a certified public accountant.

About Water StreetWater Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago.

