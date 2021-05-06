Watchmaker Genomics And Molecular Loop Announce Partnership To Expand Access To High-Performance Genetic Tests For SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance

BOULDER, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watchmaker Genomics , a life science tools company that specializes in high-performance genomics application development, and Molecular Loop , an industry-leader in molecular inversion probe (MIP)-based assays, have announced a collaboration to accelerate the commercialization of streamlined, high-stringency genetic testing for pathogen surveillance.

Watchmaker brings deep domain expertise in computational biology, high-throughput enzyme engineering, and large-scale enzyme production to further enable Molecular Loop's advanced assay technologies. MIPs leverages highly redundant probe tiling and a streamlined workflow to eliminate the need for traditional shotgun library preparation, combining the sensitivity and specificity of hybridization-based target enrichment with the ease and scalability of amplicon-based assays. The partnership between the two companies makes it possible to deliver powerful new assays that address unmet needs related to throughput, performance, scalability, and consistency of supply.

"It seems difficult to offer differentiated solutions in today's genetic testing market," said Trey Foskett, Co-Founder and CEO of Watchmaker, "but there are still many challenges to address. We believe that our collaboration will result in broader access to a high-performance, customizable assay platform that can support applications in precision medicine, infectious disease, and biomarker discovery."

The collaboration has already proven invaluable, as evidenced by the launch of Molecular Loop's comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 Research Panel, a simple and highly scalable full genome next-generation sequencing targeted assay that is robust to strain variation. "Partnering with Watchmaker Genomics allowed us to incorporate customized enzyme formulations and quickly scale up manufacturing to meet the ever-increasing demand from our customers performing critical viral surveillance work," said Eric Boyden, Co-Founder and Head of Research, Development, and Innovation at Molecular Loop. "When every sample counts, customers need a product and partners that they can rely on."

About Molecular Loop:Molecular Loop tailors customized targeted next-generation sequencing solutions using its unique technology that delivers industry-leading workflow simplicity without sacrificing data quality. The company is leveraging their technology and deep genomic expertise to accelerate innovations in life sciences and make advancements in personalized healthcare. The team is passionate about making it easier than ever for labs to harness the power of genomic technology and make genetic testing broadly accessible.

About Us Watchmaker Genomics:Watchmaker Genomics applies advanced enzymology to enable breakthrough applications for the reading, writing, and editing of DNA and RNA. The company combines deep domain expertise in protein engineering with large-scale enzyme manufacturing to address the demanding quality, performance, and scale requirements of high-growth genomics applications.

Watchmaker's product portfolio includes enzymes and kits for next-generation sequencing library preparation, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostics. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Watchmaker Genomics is co-founded by Trey Foskett, Brian Kudlow, and Stephen Picone. The team brings decades of collective experience building successful life science companies, commercializing novel technologies, and advancing clinical genomics applications. Watchmaker partners directly with innovative life science companies, commercial sequencing providers, and pioneering research labs.

