WatchBox Invests In Independent Swiss Watchmaker De Bethune

GENEVA and NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchBox, the global leader in collectible luxury timepieces, today announced the investment in De Bethune, the independent watch manufacture established in 2002, and led by founder and visionary Master Watchmaker Denis Flageollet and CEO Pierre Jacques. WatchBox and De Bethune confirmed that the investment has been agreed upon and signed, and closing will take place within the following days. Since its 2017 founding, WatchBox has championed the work of contemporary watchmakers and independent brands, and through this investment, heightens its commitment to the independent watchmaking segment.

The De Bethune manufacture is dedicated to research and development, and its philosophy combines classic watchmaking skills and craftsmanship with a contemporary technical process. The company continues to experience unprecedented growth and recognition by collectors and the industry at large. This investment will enable De Bethune to allocate greater resources towards a strong and stable trajectory into the future, dedicated to its partners and customers, and remaining true to its creative and quality principles.

"WatchBox has been a trusted partner of ours and a dynamic supporter of De Bethune for years," Denis Flageollet and Pierre Jacques remarked. "We have long admired their desire and commitment to educate the global watch community on the art of watchmaking and are delighted to now join together. WatchBox's investment will enable De Bethune to fulfill our long-term vision of advancing and reinterpreting watchmaking."

Pierre Jacques (CEO) and Denis Flageollet (COO and Master Watchmaker) will remain on De Bethune's board of directors to ensure continuity and will continue to lead the teams in Geneva and L'Auberson. They will pursue the successful product, distribution, and communication strategies of the brand, honoring the traditions of 18 th century watchmaking while delivering technical and aesthetic innovation.

About WatchBox WatchBox is the world's leading platform for the buying of collectible luxury timepieces; fueled by technology, innovation, and unmatched global experience in the high-end watch market. WatchBox offers an unrivaled selection of luxury timepieces for sale, and its client services for selling and trading timepieces are streamlined and readily accessible both on and offline, with a vibrant online community, and offices and showrooms in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland, and Dubai. Trust, pricing transparency, and authentication are central tenets to WatchBox's platform, with each watch thoroughly evaluated by in-house master watchmakers and accompanied by a 2-year international warranty. www.thewatchbox.com

About De Bethune De Bethune is an independent Swiss watch manufacturer located in L'Auberson. Up there, in the pastures of the Swiss Jura mountains, nearly 40 people - the watchmakers, engineers, designers, micro-mechanics, polishers and decorators following the lead and impetus of Denis Flageollet, founder of the brand and Master Watchmaker - focus on the research and development and realization of technical and aesthetic innovations in the spirit of the great master watchmakers of the 18th century. Tourbillons, perpetual calendars, chronometers, deadbeat seconds, spherical moons, bridges, wheels, anchors, balance wheels, pinions, balance springs and screws, but also the cases, dials, floating lugs, hands... Each component is thought-out and manufactured one by one, with particular attention given to even the smallest detail, including the decoration with the famous 'Côtes De Bethune' and microlight engraving that have become hallmarks.

De Bethune designs, develops and manufactures all of its timepieces in-house. Since its foundation, De Bethune has developed no fewer than 30 calibers, unveiled some thirty world premieres, registered numerous patents, and produced 150 one-offs for the most discerning collectors. All over the world, De Bethune timepieces have won the highest distinctions, including the Aiguille d'Or of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève for the Watch of the Year. Today, Denis Flageollet and Pierre Jacques, the company's CEO, jointly shape the brand's destiny. A pure style, taut lines and slim cases are part of the inimitable signature of De Bethune's bold creations. De Bethune timepieces can be acquired at 25 exclusive points of sale worldwide and in the brand's showroom in the heart of Geneva's old town. www.debethune.com

