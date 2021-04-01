Watch TV, Plant A Tree: On April 22, Stingray Will Donate All The Proceeds Of Its Stingray Naturescape Channel To One Tree Planted

MONTREAL, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced a collaboration with One Tree Planted, a U.S.-based environmental non-profit that plants a tree for every dollar donated. With the support of distribution partners, Stingray has committed to donating all the proceeds of the Stingray Naturescape channel on Earth Day 2021 (April 22) to the organization. This initiative has the potential of adding thousands of trees to One Tree Planted's reforestation efforts, which will directly impact community empowerment and local agroforestry projects.

Stingray Naturescape features breathtaking, relaxing scenery from around the world, including majestic forests and woodlands. The free ad-supported channel is available on Channelbox, Distro TV, Freebie TV, Freecast, LG Channels, Pluto TV, Rakuten TV, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus, STIRR, Vizio Free Channels, and Xumo.

"Stingray is happy to help the world breathe a little easier through this green initiative," stated Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "Stingray Naturescape brings the beauty of nature to anyone who wants to transform their homes into a peaceful, relaxing oasis. I invite all viewers to support our effort and tune in on April 22. Together we can make a difference and make our planet a safer place for all."

Stingray Naturescape offers a free YouTube playlist Enchanting forests for the occasion, including a collection of videos such as Relaxing Autumn Forest With Beautiful Early Fall Leaf Colors in Canada, Relaxing Waterfall in Hawaii or Beautiful Beaches in Tropical Paradise in the Philippines.

For more information about One Tree Planted or to donate: https://onetreeplanted.org/

