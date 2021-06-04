Watch Out! This New Black-Owned BBQ Sauce Is Packing The Heat For The Summer!

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dami's Famous Foods, a rising Black-owned food company currently known for its famous Turkey Chili sold exclusively at Brentwood Farmers Market, has unveiled its second food product after facing a multitude of...

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dami's Famous Foods, a rising Black-owned food company currently known for its famous Turkey Chili sold exclusively at Brentwood Farmers Market, has unveiled its second food product after facing a multitude of adversity during the pandemic.

Dami's Foods was set to go international with a retail partner but the manufacturing company he worked with at the time severely affected the recipe of the sauce, altering the flavor that was not good enough to sell. "All retail partners dissolved because there was no product to be placed on store shelves." Damien describes the loss as a "knife to the chest."

"From September 2019 to now, there were a lot of sleepless nights of thinking of how to overcome the financial loss and restoring the product." He leaned on his growing fanbase and cookbooks to keep him going.

During the pandemic, he sold packaged items at Brentwood Farmers Market like turkey, bison, and vegan chili, collard greens, cornbread and the new talk-around-the-town items, Sweet Plantain Bread Pudding and Jerk Chicken Chili, which sells out just before mid-day. One of the special ingredients in his chilis is his Original BBQ sauce and with this newly-released spicy sauce, he's ready to turn his dishes up a notch.

Dami's Famous Spicy BBQ sauce is a part of an extended product line that was released in 2015 which includes merchandise, sauces, and cookbooks. In February, Dami's Famous Foods launched the cookbook, "10 Soups For All," and Spanish version, "10 Sopas Para Todos" which sold on Apple, Barnes and Noble (NOOK), Kobo, and Amazon. Since the release of the cookbook. To get your hands on one of these exclusively sold barbeque sauces, you're going to have to travel to Brentwood, California and pick it up at Vicente Foods or The Brentwood Farmers Markets on Sundays only. There is also an option available for worldwide shipping on his website, www.damisfoods.com . Damiene Pierre is open to interviews to discuss his journey as a Caribbean-American foodpreneur and how his specialty dishes built a diverse growing community that supported him through his toughest times. To arrange an interview, please contact Crystal Greer at 311491@email4pr.com or (678) 820-8496.

