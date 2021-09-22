LONGWOOD, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past three months, Waste Pro made five acquisitions and has been awarded five new municipal contracts/franchises in four different states.

The activities include the management of two landfills — the C&D Riverside Landfill in Southern Louisiana and the Pine Belt SWA MSW Landfill, as well as its three transfer stations, in east Mississippi. Acquisitions were also made in Georgia — the Pickens County residential business of Maudlin Waste and the commercial business of Metro Container in Commerce; Mississippi included the RES commercial business in Marshall County; and Coastal Disposal and Mr. Trash in Florida.

New municipal contracts and franchises were entered into in Assumption Parish, Louisiana, Collier County and Malabar in Florida, and Creola and Mount Vernon, Alabama.

"We are excited about the recent acquisitions and the municipal opportunities and look forward to providing the excellent service that has allowed us to grow over the years," said Waste Pro President and CEO Sean Jennings. "Together with our organic growth, we can forecast 2022 Revenue to exceed $900 million."

About Waste Pro USA

Waste Pro USA, Inc. is one of the country's fastest growing privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing and disposal companies, operating in ten southeastern states. Waste Pro, with revenues projected to exceed $900 million in 2022, serves more than two million residential and 40,000 commercial customers from over 80 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains approximately 300 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.

Media Contact:Melissa Catalanotto Corporate Communications Manager media@wasteprousa.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-pro-revenue-projected-to-exceed-900-million-in-2022-301383242.html

SOURCE Waste Pro USA, Inc.