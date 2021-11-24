Waste Management Ranked Highest In Industry On 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) today announced its listing on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and North America Indices for its commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) leadership and its commitment to...

Waste Management (WM) - Get Waste Management, Inc. Reporttoday announced its listing on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and North America Indices for its commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) leadership and its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

This marks the fourth year for WM to be the category leader in Commercial & Professional Services. Overall, WM has been represented on the DJSI since 2004.

To achieve its best-in-category recognition, WM ranked as follows on the DJSI:

#1 in Governance & Economic Dimension

#1 in Environmental Dimension

#2 in Social Dimension

"As we continue our sustainability journey, we meet and exceed the stringent sustainability standards to be ranked on the DJSI among other leading companies around the world because of the tireless commitment to progress by our nearly 50,000 team members," said Tara Hemmer, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, WM. "It's an honor to be recognized with this distinction as WM continues to focus on our mission of always working for a sustainable tomorrow."

WM also recently announced it expects to invest $200 million in recycling infrastructure in 2022, bringing the company's investment in new and upgraded recycling facilities to over $700 million since 2018. In addition, the company shared the WM 2021 Sustainability Report, where WM noted achievements including how the company implemented employee uniforms made of Unifi's REPREVE fiber, woven with recycled plastic; exceeded its 2025 goal to power more than half of its compressed natural gas fleet with renewable natural gas (RNG); and expanded its Your Tomorrow benefit paying for education and upskilling opportunities for both employees and their dependents starting in 2022.

Visit WM's sustainability website at https://sustainability.wm.com/ to learn more about how the company is always working for a sustainable tomorrow.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

WM (Waste Management) is the leading provider of comprehensive environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, WM provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. To learn more information about WM, please visit wm.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit spglobal.com/spdji.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Waste Management, from time to time, provides estimates, comments on expectations relating to future periods and makes statements of opinion, view or belief about current and future events. This press release contains such forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding the amount and timing of future investment in recycling infrastructure. You should view these statements with caution. They are based on the facts and circumstances as of the date the statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different. Please see Part I, Item 1A of Waste Management's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by subsequent Form 10-Qs, available on the "Investors" page of www.wm.com, for information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Waste Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, circumstances or developments or otherwise.

