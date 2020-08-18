Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - Get Report today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.545 per share payable Sept. 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on Sept. 4, 2020.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com.

