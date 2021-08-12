Wasserstein Announces Exclusive Accessory Line For New Google Nest Devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasserstein, a leading smart-home accessory manufacturer and Made for Google product partner, is proud to announce nine accessories made exclusively for the new Google Nest Cam (battery) and Google Nest Doorbell (battery). Wasserstein will also be offering the Google Nest products as a bundle with its accessories via its online store .

The accessories bear Google's "made for" badge, indicating the products have been designed by Wasserstein for use with Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell and have been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. The line consists of five expertly crafted accessories for Nest Cam and four premium accessories for Nest Doorbell including:

Google Nest Cam (battery):

Anti-Theft Mount - This sun glare and raindrop-deterring mount offers theft, tamper and drop protection for your Google Nest Cam (battery)

PoE Adapter - Provides reliable, easily-positioned Ethernet power to your Google Nest Cam (battery)

Premium Solar Panel with 5.3W output and Standard Solar Panel with 4W output - Up to 5.3W and 4W output solar power options to keep your Nest Cam powered around the clock and charged with just a few hours of sunlight

Wasserstein Floodlight - 3-in-1 Floodlight that secures your Nest Cam in place, continuously powers it, providing a bright floodlight to illuminate your surroundings in the dark for the ultimate nighttime security

Google Nest Doorbell (battery):

Adjustable Horizontal and Vertical Wedge Mounts - Add versatility to your Nest Doorbell for all-around viewing angles and protection against harsh weather conditions

Adjustable Horizontal and Vertical Wedge Mounts - Add versatility to your Nest Doorbell for all-around viewing angles and protection against harsh weather conditions

Wall Plate - Sleek matte design to complement your Nest Doorbell and cover any hole or marks left by your old doorbell

And coming soon…

Solar Panel - Made of high-efficiency solar cells, this solar panel can quickly charge your Google Nest Doorbell (battery) with zero downtime

"The launch of the new Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell are poised to change home security, so we're proud to create this compatible accessory line that will provide high-quality support for safety and peace of mind in the home," said Christopher Maiwald, Managing Director and Founder of Wasserstein. " Our collaboration with Made for Google has been almost three years in the making, with products specifically designed to work together seamlessly, providing convenient smart home security solutions."

The Wasserstein Made for Google accessories are now available at Wasserstein.com , BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com and more, retailing from $14.99 to $79.99. For more information about Wasserstein and its products, please visit wasserstein-home.com and follow along on Instagram (@wasserstein.home).

About WassersteinSince 2015, Wasserstein has been committed to producing thoughtful products for smart homes, stemming from their very first accessories for the Dropcam Pro, later rebranded as Nest Cam. They have since established product designs to complement Google Nest, Ring, Arlo, Blink, Wyze, and many more. Their products are available in more than 900 Best Buy stores across the U.S. and on major e-commerce channels including BestBuy, Home Depot, Amazon, Target and eBay.

