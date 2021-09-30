Washington Trust's Edward "Ned" O. Handy III Receives Community Partner Impact Award From Nonviolence Institute

WESTERLY, R.I., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust is pleased to announce that Chairman and CEO Edward "Ned" Handy III was honored with the Community Partner Impact Award from the Nonviolence Institute at their annual Invest In Peace event & fundraiser held at the Temple to Music in Roger Williams Park on Sunday, September 26 th. The Community Partner Impact Award is bestowed annually and is reserved for a person or business who is making a positive impact on the Rhode Island community in ways that support building the Healthy Beloved Community that Martin Luther King, Jr. envisioned.

"Washington Trust has been a leading supporter of the Institute's efforts to bring attention to and invest in peace," remarked Cedric Huntley, Executive Director of the Nonviolence Institute. "The Bank, under Ned's leadership, proves that corporations can go beyond sharing resources and can be more involved in helping to build our communities. We were proud to present the Community Partner Impact Award to Ned Handy and Washington Trust to recognize the incredible partnership we have created together and the company's generous support of nonprofits across Rhode Island."

"Every day, the Nonviolence Institute undertakes the incredibly difficult task of working directly within our communities to foster and promote peace— work that is especially critical during these challenging times," said Ned Handy, Chairman & CEO at Washington Trust. "Washington Trust is proud to support the Institute and their efforts to promote peaceful principles and practices. We are honored to receive this award and thank the Institute for their continued commitment to Rhode Islanders."

The Invest in Peace event is the Nonviolence Institute's largest fundraiser of the year and is dedicated to celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of The Beloved Community— one of justice, peace and harmony and where all people are included, valued, sustained and celebrated. The event included a peace rally, music, a choir, poetry, and a "dove of peace" biodegradable balloon release in memory of the victims of violence.

For more than 220 years, Washington Trust has been a proud partner and fierce supporter of organizations & programs dedicated to improving the communities where we live, work and play. Donations, sponsorships, partnerships, and volunteerism is directed to efforts focused on housing, education, financial literacy, the arts, environmental sustainability, health and wellness programming, diversity and inclusion and more.

To learn more about Washington Trust's commitment to the community, please visit https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (WASH) - Get Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Report. Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

ABOUT THE NONVIOLENCE INSTITUTEThe mission of the Nonviolence Institute is to teach, by word and example, the principles and practices of nonviolence, and to foster a community that addresses potentially violent situations with nonviolent solutions.

