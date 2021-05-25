Washington State Department Of Health Launches 'A Mindful State'

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Department of Health, in partnership with Governor Inslee's Social Supports Community Leaders Group, announces an innovative campaign to address the growing mental and emotional health consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. To help people across the state build resilience and begin healing, A Mindful State harnesses the greatest resource the State of Washington has: the people themselves.

A Mindful State is fueled by the lived experiences of Washingtonians sharing personal stories of their own struggles and triumphs. It offers practical advice from experts and advocates in mental health and a growing list of resources to find help and hope.

"This campaign offers a people-powered experience," explains Lyle Quasim, member of the Governor's Social Supports Community Leaders Group, "A Mindful State has woven together a rich tapestry of personal stories and expert advice that show we are not alone, but part of something bigger than ourselves — and connected in ways never realized."

An estimated 50% to 60% of Washingtonians (three to four million people) are expected to have clinically significant mental and behavioral health symptoms resulting from the impact COVID-19 has had in their lives and communities. Clinically significant symptoms are substantial enough to impair social, occupational or other areas of functioning.

"The issue of emotional well-being is a growing concern," notes Sonya Campion, Social Supports Community Leaders Group Chairperson, "but the good news is these statistics suggest there are three to four million more people who can help others who are struggling. We want to encourage people to simply check-in with five people a week. You don't have to be an expert to make a difference — you can be there for people, listen and help them know you care,"

A Mindful State is supported by an integrated communications campaign designed to reach all Washingtonians — particularly historically underrepresented groups. A Mindful State is available to everyone and people everywhere are encouraged to listen, learn and share their own stories.

Any content or material shared by A Mindful State is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional help for people in crisis.

