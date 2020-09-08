Washington Prime Group To Present At BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Investor Conference

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that Lou Conforti, CEO and Director, and Mark Yale, CFO, will participate in a roundtable presentation at the BofA Securities Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at...

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) - Get Report today announced that Lou Conforti, CEO and Director, and Mark Yale, CFO, will participate in a roundtable presentation at the BofA Securities Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website which is available here. An audio replay of the presentation will be available approximately 24 hours after conclusion of the live event through Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

An accompanying investor presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

