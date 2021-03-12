Washington Poison Center Announces 2021 Poison Prevention Poster Contest Winner

SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center is pleased to announce the winner of its 15th annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest: Julia Nguyen, a 4th grade student at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, Washington.

The 2021 Poison Prevention Poster Contest asked Washington students grades kindergarten through 6th to develop life-saving artwork demonstrating the theme "Mr. Yuk Saves the Day." Over 1,500 private and public elementary schools throughout Washington state received the Poison Prevention Poster Contest materials, including specially designed poison prevention curriculum to assist students in learning how Mr. Yuk helps keep people safe from poisonous and toxic substances.

"Julia's poison prevention poster is a great representation of this past year. While we continue to help people with routine poisonings, we have also seen a significant increase in misuse of hand sanitizers and disinfectants in our new COVID world," said Dr. Scott Phillips, Interim Medical Director for the Washington Poison Center. "We are also happy that Julia included a pet in her poster, as a reminder to keep our furry friends safe from poisoning as well." (Please note, the Washington Poison Center does not provide treatment advice for pet poison exposures. Call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control for assistance: (888) 426-4435).

Julia's artwork was transformed into the official Washington State Poison Prevention Poster, which will be distributed in media packets to Washington schools and organizations in time for National Poison Prevention Week, March 21-27, 2021. Mr. Yuk and Julia will also virtually meet with Washington state legislators to discuss her artwork, poison prevention, and how legislators help keep Washingtonians safe.

Poison prevention materials, including Mr. Yuk stickers, are available for free. To order, or for any additional questions, contact mryuk@wapc.org. Visit the Washington Poison Center's Facebook page for upcoming educational events during National Poison Prevention Week.

About the Washington Poison Center:The Washington Poison Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washingtonians for over 60 years with information and expert treatment advice on poisonings, drug overdoses, and toxic exposures. Through its emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with expert-level training in toxicology, the Washington Poison Center managed over 138,000 calls in 2020 from healthcare professionals and community members regarding over 67,000 cases. In addition, as part of its core mission and services, the Washington Poison Center provides public education, community outreach, and assistance with emergency preparedness and response.

