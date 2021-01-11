Washington Nationals And BetMGM Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Nationals announced today a multi-year, exclusive partnership with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company. Key details of the partnership include the opening of a BetMGM Sportsbook connected to Nationals Park and the launch of a mobile app within the permitted area around the Park, as well as fan-focused campaigns and co-branding opportunities.

"The Nationals are thrilled to expand our strong partnership with MGM Resorts into the sports betting realm," said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports Group. "As our Official Sports Betting Partner, BetMGM will further enhance the greatest in-venue fan experience in Washington, D.C. through its state-of-the-art entertainment products and services. The BetMGM mobile app will enable our fans to engage with the game in new and exciting ways, while the BetMGM Sportsbook connected to Nationals Park will provide Nationals fans and the D.C. community with a first-class gathering place to celebrate their passion for sports together."

The BetMGM Sportsbook will provide a luxury viewing and sports betting experience that complements the existing experience at the MGM National Harbor Dugout Club, an eight-seat premier luxury sports box located on the field adjacent to the team dugout. The newly created Sportsbook will be located in the space currently serving as Center Field Social, across Center Field Plaza from the Nationals Team Store. It will not be accessible by fans while they are in attendance at a Nationals game, but fans will be able to place bets via BetMGM's mobile app.

Additionally, as the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Washington Nationals, BetMGM branding will be featured inside Nationals Park as well as on the team's social media and digital platforms. BetMGM and the Nationals will also create exclusive benefits for members of each partner's loyalty program: MGM Resorts' M life Rewards and Red Carpet Rewards.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "This new partnership with the Nationals is our most in-depth partnership with a team and showcases the multitude of ways we're able to engage fans in and out of stadiums. We're extremely excited to work together to create unique experiences for Nationals fans and the broader D.C. metro area during and after games."

Jorge Perez, President & COO, MGM National Harbor, said, "I can't think of a better extension to MGM National Harbor's long-standing partnership with the Washington Nationals. Fans will have the opportunity to experience America's pastime in the most innovative and exciting way possible. We are thrilled to continue bringing world-class entertainment to the DMV."

BetMGM is live in 11 states and is hopeful to launch its industry leading mobile sportsbook in Virginia in the near future, pending regulatory approval. As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

MGM Resorts is the Official Gaming Partner of Major League Baseball.

About BetMGMBetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM National HarborLocated in an unrivaled setting, MGM National Harbor offers stunning panoramic views of the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland. The $1.4 billion LEED® Gold Certified resort sits a short distance from Washington, D.C. to the north and historic sites, including George Washington's Mount Vernon estate across the river in Virginia. The 24-story, 308-room resort features premier amenities and experiences for locals as well as visitors from around the world including a dynamic two-level casino with over 160,000 square feet of space that includes slots, table games and poker; a world-class spa and salon; an entertainment theater with flexible seating for up to 3,000; high- end branded retail; 50,000 square feet of meeting space; and restaurants from renowned local, national and international chefs. MGM National Harbor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

