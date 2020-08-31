Washington Football Team To Practice At FedExField For The First Time This Season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today that, for the first time this year, practice will be held at FedExField in Landover, MD. Previous sessions to prepare for the 2020 campaign had taken place at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Loudoun County, VA. The FedExField practice will also allow the team to get a feel for playing in the stadium without fans in the seats. Earlier this month, the team announced that, out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not allow fans through the gates to start the season.

This practice also marks the first time the newly minted gameday radio team of Julie Donaldson, DeAngelo Hall and Bram Weinstein will broadcast live together, with coverage airing from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on ESPN 630 AM and The Team 980 AM / 95.9 FM. At 7:00 p.m., the franchise will run a produced show with footage from inside the booth and on the field via the Washington Football Team YouTube channel and on the team website, www.washingtonfootball.com. The NFL Network will run the special as well, complete with analysis from Donaldson, Hall and Weinstein, at 11:00 p.m. The production should give fans an idea of what they can expect from the new broadcast and digital team when the season starts - more access than ever before, including what goes into making the Sunday broadcast click.

"Our main goal for the season is to bring the games to life for listeners and to connect with fans in as memorable a way as possible," said Donaldson who, in addition to hosting the gameday broadcast, is the Senior Vice President of Media and Content for the Washington Football Team. "Today should be interesting as our first time broadcasting together will be live, but I know I've got two pros with me in DeAngelo and Bram. We are going to bring the energy, break down each phase of the game and let the Washington faithful know what this team is made of."

The FedExField session was originally scheduled for Thursday, August 27 th, but the team shifted the day's football practice to a focused, open discussion on race in society. The Washington Football Team kicks off the 2020 season on Sunday, September 13 th at 1:00 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to the team's website and YouTube channel, fans can follow @WashingtonNFL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news and updates.

