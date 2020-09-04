Washington Football Team To Host First Ever Virtual Welcome Home Luncheon For Fans & Corporate Partners On Wednesday September 9th At 11:45 A.M. ET

Event will be hosted by SVP of Media and Content, Julie Donaldson and Pregame Analyst, Santana Moss with special appearances by Team Alum, Doc Walker and NBA Champion and Lifelong Washington fan, Kevin Durant

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced earlier this week that, for the first time ever, their annual Welcome Home Luncheon will be held virtually and free to the public on Wednesday September 9 th at 11:45 a.m. ET. The 59 th annual event heralds the beginning of the 2020 season and offers a unique opportunity for fans and corporate partners to come together and pay tribute to the milestones achieved on and off the field.

The entire Washington Football Team fan base will get to experience a unique program - all while raising money for the Washington Charitable Foundation, which is providing critical support to the COVID-19 relief efforts and social justice initiatives across the DMV region. Washington Football Alum and Super Bowl XVII champion with the team, Doc Walker, will present the 2019 season player awards and the work of the Charitable Foundation will be highlighted. Julie Donaldson, Senior Vice President of Media and Content for the franchise, and Santana Moss, the team's pregame analyst, who was named the Bobby Mitchell Offensive Player of the Year at the 2010 Welcome Home Luncheon, will host the event, which will feature remarks from a variety of special guests and a question and answer session with Prince George's County native, Kevin Durant.

Santana Moss said, "The season doesn't really feel like it's begun until we hold the Welcome Home Luncheon. I've made a lot of unforgettable memories at this event. While I wish the Washington Football Team family could come together in-person, I am thrilled that we're able to invite our entire fan base virtually and can't wait to co-host with Julie."

The Washington Football Community Man of the Year Award honors one player for their involvement in the community. The 2019 award recipient, Long Snapper Nick Sundberg, along with his wife Flor and the Charitable Foundation, created a program called "Loads of Love," which installs washers and dryers in schools and non-profits, decreasing the barrier to having clean clothes and improving the lives of over 12,000 youth and their families in our community.

The Washington Football Salute Award honors one player or community member for their support of our U.S. military members and their families. This 2019 award recipient, Ryan Kerrigan, has demonstrated a commitment and gratitude to our country's military since the beginning of his tenure in Washington, including countless visits to Joint Base Andrews to visit with military members

Three Washington players will also be honored at the event for their efforts on the field with the following 2019 season awards. The Sam Huff Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Bobby Mitchell Offensive Player of the Year Award, and the Mark Moseley Special Teams Player of the Year Award.

Fans can participate in this year's Silent Auction online prior to the event and place their bids. The auction includes experiences, autographed memorabilia and much more. The silent auction can be found at https://handbid.app.link/WHL2020 and will close on September 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can learn more about the event and be directed to the registration page by visiting: https://www.washingtonfootball.com/welcomehomeluncheon, or register directly at: https://www.welcomehomeluncheon.com/home. In addition to the team's website, fans can follow @WashingtonNFL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news and updates.

