Washington Football Team Launches "No Name But TEAM" Advertising Campaign Just In Time For 2020 Season Kickoff

Creative will focus on team evolution and the future of the franchise with a goal of featuring each of the 53 players on the roster in various capacities throughout the 2020 season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today the release of the organization's new advertising campaign entitled, "No name but TEAM", focusing on bringing fans of the burgundy and gold together as the franchise looks towards the future and builds its new identity. The campaign will have broadcast, print, online, out-of-home and social components as the Washington Football Team further embraces its new name, new players, new coach, and loyal fanbase.

Ads will begin running this week as the organization goes back to basics and focuses on a few key concepts - "Family," "Culture," and "Character" - with the aim of uniting the entire DMV community to become one team - the Washington Football Team. In an approach not traditionally executed by sports teams, the marketing will aim to showcase, in some capacity, each of the 53 players who made the team's final roster, along with coaches, throughout the season. Videos, billboards, digital banners, print ads and downloadable social assets feature slogans such as: "We Are The Fans, The District, The Team," "No Fear Even On 4 th,"The Rest is Decoration, No Name But Team," and "A New Era Starts Now."

"As we move into our bright future, it was imperative that we develop a campaign that brings together the DMV community and our fans, along with featuring the new, respected coaching staff and roster chockfull of young, exciting players," said Stephen Perkins, Vice President of Marketing for the Washington Football Team. "When we considered how to move forward creatively, we wanted to ensure we communicated that, to us, a team is not just its star players; it's everyone on the roster, on the sidelines, behind the scenes, and all who work to unite us on Sundays and beyond and that starts with our fans."

Join the journey as the Washington Football Team cuts out all of the distractions at www.washingtonjourney.com. Additionally, fans can follow @WashingtonNFL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news and updates.

-Washington Football Team Established 1932-

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-football-team-launches-no-name-but-team-advertising-campaign-just-in-time-for-2020-season-kickoff-301127889.html

SOURCE Washington Football Team