Washington Auto Show, National Road Safety Foundation Invite Area Teens To Help Create TV Message About Dangers Of Speeding

Video Contest Has $2,000 Prize, Winner to Work with Emmy-Winning Director to Create PSA That Will Debut at Washington Auto Show Before Airing Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens from the District of Columbia and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia are being invited to help spread the word about the dangers of speeding in the fourth annual Drive Safe D.C. PSA (public service announcement) Contest, sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation in conjunction with the 2021 Washington Auto Show, which runs from March 26 through April 4.

The contest opens today and teens can submit their ideas for a 30-second public service announcement that warns of the dangers of speeding, which is a factor in crashes that kill more than 9,000 people every year.

The winner will receive $2,000 and an Emmy Award-winning director will work with him or her to turn the idea into a finished TV public service announcement that will debut at the Washington Auto Show before airing on more than 160 TV stations nationwide. One runner-up will receive $1,000.

"Speeding is a major factor in crashes that results in thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries every year," said Washington Auto Show Chairman John Ourisman. "The Drive Safe D.C. Contest involves young people in a solution by creating impactful messages to their peers and to all drivers that speeding can have much more serious consequences than getting a ticket."

Teens who live in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are invited to enter by sending a script or a descriptive paragraph for a TV ad that cautions people not to speed. The deadline for entries is Dec. 29, 2020. All entrants will receive a free ticket to the Washington Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that speed is a factor in 26 percent of all fatal traffic crashes.

"Young people can help change behavior by spreading the message to their peers and their communities that speeding is a major risk to everyone on the road -- drivers, passengers and pedestrians" said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit that promotes safe driving behavior.

Information about distracted driving and the Drive Safe D.C. PSA Contest, including contest rules and entry form, can be seen at http://www.nrsf.org/teenlane.org/content/drive-safe-dc

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that for nearly 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF produces educational programs for broadcast and for use in safety, educational and enforcement programs by police, teachers, traffic safety agencies, healthcare professionals, youth advocacy groups and other grass-roots related agencies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies. NRSF programs, which are free, address distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation works with youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org or www.teenlane.org.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON AUTO SHOW

The 2021 Washington Auto Show, March 26 - April 4, is one of the five top auto shows in the nation and is the largest indoor consumer event in the District of Columbia. It is preceded by two show-sponsored industry events, Public Policy Days and the MobilityTalks International Conference. The show takes place in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Along with the engineering prowess on display among the more than 600 new models from over 35 manufacturers, the 2021 show will feature onsite visits from celebrities and sports personalities.

For more information on The Washington Auto Show visit: www.washingtonautoshow.com

Media Contact: David Reich 212 573-6000 david@nrsf.org

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-auto-show-national-road-safety-foundation-invite-area-teens-to-help-create-tv-message-about-dangers-of-speeding-301146727.html

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation