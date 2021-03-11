Warwick Investment Group Announces Final Close For Fourth Energy Fund

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group ("Warwick"), a global investment management and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its 4 th energy fund, Warwick Partners IV. The $416 million fund will continue Warwick's successful, long-standing energy investment strategy of consolidating operated and non-operated working interests in the cores of the premier low-cost oil basins in the continental United States. Warwick's energy strategy goes beyond the traditional investment management role and actively manages the underlying assets in its portfolios through both first-class operations and meticulous non-operated resource management.

Commenting on the close, Brian Blad, CFO of Warwick Investment Group said, "We are thrilled to deploy capital in what we believe to be an institutionally underserved real asset sector. The closing of this fund indicates the investment viability of the asset class with a differentiated and focused strategy as well as a world-class management team."

About Warwick Investment Group

Warwick Investment Group ("Warwick") is an investment management and advisory firm founded in 2010. We operate a global investment platform, pursuing discreet strategies in the US and Europe. The firm has approximately $2 billion in managed assets and has completed over 1,000 transactions since inception. Our focus is value creation and discipline throughout investment cycles.

