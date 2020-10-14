Warren Mead Joins Paramount Property Company As Executive Vice President Of Property Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Mead has joined Paramount Property Company as Executive Vice President of Property Management.

"We are thrilled to announce that Warren Mead, a recognized leader in the industry, has joined the Paramount team as EVP of Property Management," said Christian Diggs, President of Paramount Property Company. "His vast industry experience, breadth of knowledge, and business development track record will greatly complement our current entrepreneurial environment. We look forward to this relationship enhancing our Bay Area presence."

Mead joins Paramount Property Company from Chicago-based commercial estate firm Cushman & Wakefield where he was Director of Asset Management for the last seven years. At Cushman & Wakefield he was responsible for business development, client relationship management, recruiting and nurturing talent, market data analytics. He also positioned the company for growth and market leadership through two separate merger events.

Prior to his position as Director at Cushman & Wakefield, Mead held various roles in the commercial real estate industry, including roles as Property Manager, Senior Property Manager, Asset Manager, and Operations Director. Over the past seven years, he directed strategy for more than seven million square feet of real estate, including Class A office, Suburban Office, Industrial, Medical Office, and Retail properties. These holdings spanned across the high-value Bay Area markets of San Francisco's East Bay, Silicon Valley, the Financial District, and Marin County.

"I am excited to join Paramount Property Company because of the energetic, professional, and collaborative culture they have clearly built over the years," said Mead. "With the mergers of so many firms by larger, global real estate conglomerates underway, the market is prime for Paramount's niche — a smaller firm able to provide more personalized service for individual properties. Paramount's focus is to provide professional, industry-leading service to asset management companies and building tenants, and the company's leading edge is that it provides combined construction management, asset management, and financial services."

Mead graduated with degrees in Urban Studies and Parks, Recreation, and Leisure Studies from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. He is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of California and a Real Property Administrator for Building Owners & Managers Association (BOMA) San Francisco.

