Warehouse Exchange Awarded USC Marshall School Of Business' "Supply Chain Digital Transformation Award 2020"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USC Marshall Center for Global Supply Chain Management announced that Warehouse Exchange, an online marketplace for matching buyers and sellers of warehouse space, has been awarded the Supply Chain Digital Transformation Award 2020. Presented during this year's 8 th annual USC Global Summit, this award recognizes organizations that leverage digital technology to disrupt and improve supply chain performance.

Presented by the Executive Director of USC Marshall Center for Global Supply Chain, Nick Vyas, the award is an indication of the excellence achieved by a company and is a testament to the company's innovation in the space since its founding in 2017. The award was accepted by the CEO of Warehouse Exchange Grant Langston during this year's virtual event.

"The future supply chains will be underpinned by digital transformation with a shared marketplace platform that can offer greater efficiency and resource utilization across the end to end (E2E) supply chains," said Nick Vyas, Executive Director at USC Marshall Center for Global Supply Chain Management. "Warehouse Exchange is an example of a market leader in warehouse space to drive efficiency by creating a marketplace of excess warehouse space that would convert idle asset class into a revenue-generating asset by utilizing a best-in-class digital platform."

"The entire Warehouse Exchange team is deeply honored to receive this award from USC and the Marshall Center for Global Supply Chain Management," said Grant Langston, CEO of Warehouse Exchange. "Disruption can mean many things, but for us it's a pathway to greater efficiency. It's a way to unlock the shadow space that's quietly written off as sunk cost, and to make it alive and profitable for owners and operators. We will use this award as inspiration to go faster, work harder, and help more small businesses find the resources they need."

This award, given by an organization with worldwide reach and top minds influencing the supply chain arena, understands best which companies can provide efficient solutions for society during a time of massive change. With a keen understanding of how space and assets are utilized, Warehouse Exchange operates across the US, allowing companies who need warehouse space to compare options quickly and efficiently for their business. For more information, go to warehouseexchange.com.

About Warehouse ExchangeWarehouse Exchange is an online marketplace for matching buyers and sellers of warehouse space across the United States. Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2017, Warehouse Exchange provides an automated warehousing marketplace for outsourced storage and distribution needs, matching shippers and operators in real-time. It lets companies who need space the ability to compare options and find the ideal warehouse space while letting warehouse operators dynamically monetize their space and maximize utilization. To learn more about Warehouse Exchange visit us online at warehouseexchange.com.

