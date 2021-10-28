Warby Parker Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY), a founder-led direct-to-consumer eyewear brand, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 will be released before market open on Friday, November 12, 2021.

In addition, the company will host a summary of its third quarter results during a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 from the U.S. or 929-526-1599 from international locations. The conference passcode is 386560.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investors section of the company's website at https:investors.warbyparker.com where presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 90 days.

About Warby ParkerWarby Parker (WRBY) was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style-without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 145 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, become profitable, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than eight million glasses to people in need.

