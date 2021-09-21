Warburg Pincus Welcomes Brian Duffy As Senior Adviser To Its Technology Group

Experienced business transformation specialist and President of Cloud at SAP will help portfolio companies accelerate innovation and digital transformation

LONDON and CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, today announced the appointment of Brian Duffy as a Senior Adviser in its Technology group. In his role, Brian will work with Warburg Pincus and its portfolio companies to accelerate innovation and digital transformation and to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities in the global technology industry.

Brian brings more than 15 years of international experience in the technology industry to the firm, holding several senior leadership positions across a variety of business functions at SAP. Currently, Brian serves as President of Cloud, and focuses on accelerating customer adoption of RISE with SAP, the company's business transformation as a service offering.

Prior to this, Brian served as President of Northern Europe for SAP and was responsible for overseeing the region's industry go-to-market, sales strategies and customer experience. Prior to his sales leadership roles, Brian simultaneously served as Chief of Staff to an SAP Executive Board Member and Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Initiatives. Brian is a qualified lawyer and he has previously held various positions in SAP's legal department, including Assistant General Counsel in the United States, Japan and China. Additionally, Brian is a member of SAP's global sustainability council and he serves as global executive sponsor for Diversity and Inclusion.

Flavio Porciani, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, said, ''At Warburg Pincus, we have always recognized the importance of leveraging industry expertise to strengthen and grow the businesses in which we invest and to provide our current and prospective portfolio companies and their management teams with access to industry leaders and deep sector expertise. Brian's track record of helping businesses accelerate innovation and digital transformation is perfectly aligned with our long history of investing in and successfully scaling tech enabled businesses. We look forward to working closely with Brian.''

Brian Duffy, President of Cloud at SAP said, ''Warburg Pincus has a five-decade history of successfully investing in technology businesses and an exceptional reputation for identifying future market leaders. I'm excited to partner with the global technology team and its portfolio companies as we work together to identify opportunities that enhance innovation, create value and inspire people for the greater good.''

Warburg Pincus has been a long-time, active investor in the technology industry. Since the firm was founded in 1966, it has invested more than $24 billion in technology businesses, with investments including Quantexa, Personetics, Inmarsat, CrowdStrike, Avalara and Avaloq.

About Warburg PincusWarburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $64 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 205 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $94 billion in over 940 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com .

