Wandera Introduces ZTNA Security Solution That's Four Times Faster Than VPNs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wandera , a leader in cloud security, announced today the launch of Wandera Private Access (WPA), a cloud-delivered service that provides secure remote access to applications hosted in the datacenter or in the cloud, using Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) principles.

According to Gartner, by 2023, 60% of enterprises will phase out most of their remote access virtual private networks (VPN) in favor of ZTNA. [1]

Wandera Private Access empowers secure remote work and offers a seamless and consistent user experience from any connected device (running iOS, Android, Windows 10, and Mac) to any application wherever it is hosted. It eliminates the broad discoverability and reachability of data and apps that users shouldn't have access to, and dramatically increases visibility for admins as well as their ability to take action.

Further, WPA provides teams the flexibility to work any time, anywhere by connecting them to the applications they need. Streamlined authentication processes improve security and enable fast seamless remote working.

WPA is a cloud-based service which requires no on-premise equipment and the service edge dynamically scales to handle unlimited client connections.

"The Wandera solution is great, especially regarding remote access to private apps on unmanaged devices" - IT Security, Santander Bank.

WPA performance

Speed - WPA is 4x faster than other VPNs (ping time measured as 0.403 ms).

- WPA is 4x faster than other VPNs (ping time measured as 0.403 ms). Throughput - WPA throughput is 3.5x the megabits per second of other VPNs (throughput of 1,011 mbps).

- WPA throughput is 3.5x the megabits per second of other VPNs (throughput of 1,011 mbps). Protected apps - WPA customers are securing access to an average of 47 enterprise apps.

- WPA customers are securing access to an average of 47 enterprise apps. Data volume - The average WPA user secures 6,750 Mb of data on enterprise apps through WPA per month. The other 16,250 Mb of 'non business' data goes out directly to the internet.

- The average WPA user secures 6,750 Mb of data on enterprise apps through WPA per month. The other 16,250 Mb of 'non business' data goes out directly to the internet. Platform use - Mac users of WPA are securing 1.3x more data than Windows 10 users, and iOS mobile users are securing 1.8x more data than Android mobile users.

"Wandera Private Access is forging a path for security-conscious enterprises to quickly, easily, and securely embrace ZTNA. Providing our customers with lightning fast secure connectivity, exponentially improves their user experience. The introduction of WPA adds SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) capabilities to our modern, efficient, and scalable security cloud, making Wandera a strategic security provider for global enterprises," said Eldar Tuvey, CEO Wandera.

About Wandera

Wandera, a cloud security company, protects modern enterprises at the new edge, where data is in the cloud and users are remote. Unified security capabilities include threat protection, content filtering and zero-trust network access. Learn more: wandera.com.

