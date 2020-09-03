Walter Berger has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Renewable Energy Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today that it has added Walter Berger to the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Berger brings a broad cross-section of experience with commercial, product, operating, strategic, M&A, and financial responsibilities and outcomes. Notably, he has strong domain expertise in technology commercialization, including energy, Cloud, software, and communications.

"We are very pleased to be adding Walter to the REG Board. His professional background and expertise bring additional diverse and synergistic perspectives to REG," said Jeffrey Stroburg, Chairman of the Board. "Despite the current challenging operating environment under COVID-19, REG continues to accelerate our participation in the energy transition. Walter will be an asset to our team as we drive for ongoing growth and long-term success."

Mr. Berger currently serves as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Director of KYMETA Corporation, a satellite technology and communications company headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Before joining KYMETA, Mr. Berger served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Nuvectra Corporation, a medical device company. Before that, Mr. Berger served as Chief Financial Officer of AppDynamics Inc., an application performance management and IT operations analytics company. Mr. Berger has also served on for-profit and non-profit boards, including Sirius Computer Solutions, a national integrator of technology-based business solutions, until late 2017. Mr. Berger holds a B.A. in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Berger will serve as a Class I Director and will serve on the Audit and Risk Management committees of the Board. His term will expire at the 2021 annual meeting of the company's stockholders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) - Get Report is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is North America's largest producer of biodiesel and an industry leading producer of renewable diesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in REG's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and from time to time in the Company's other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and REG does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in our expectations

