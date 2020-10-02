Walt Disney Records, Taylor Guitars And Guitar Center Have Teamed Up For One Acoustically Awesome Sweepstakes

Celebrate Your Favorite Disney Songs Performed Acoustically By Various Artists And Enter To Win A Variety Of Prizes Including New Models From Taylor Guitars, Guitar Center Gift Cards and Guitar Lessons And A Disney Vinyl Collection

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Walt Disney Records , Taylor Guitars and Guitar Center join forces to kick off one incredible sweepstakes celebrating many of the classic Disney songs performed acoustically by a variety of artists. Disney fans and music lovers can enter to win an array of incredible prizes including guitars from Taylor Guitars, guitar lessons for a year from Guitar Center and a full Disney Vinyl collection.

Disney is known for its incredible catalogue of iconic songs, impacting pop culture around the globe. Walt Disney Records is now reimagining many of these songs acoustically performed and recorded by various artists including one of Los Angeles' most sought-after musicians, Molly Miller, who put her spin on " Chim Chim Cher-ee" ( Mary Poppins ), "Rainbow Connection" ( The Muppets) and "The Bare Necessities" ( The Jungle Book).

"It's an honor to team up with Taylor Guitars, Molly Miller, and Guitar Center," said Rob Souriall, VP of Global Partnership Marketing at Disney Music Group. "We have the premier acoustic guitar manufacturer, a gifted and talented guitar player contributing three gorgeous performances of classic Disney repertoire, and the leading musical instrument retailer and lesson provider in the US to introduce our Disney Guitar playlist to the world."

"It was a joy developing the arrangements for these classic Disney songs - and then bringing them to life on my Taylor guitar," said Miller. "I marinated for many days on these songs from my childhood, and tried to bring out the unique characters and stories that they represent. This project made me reflect on myself as a seven-year old, who had a Disney costume in the closet and a powerful desire to become a professional musician, and appreciate that sometimes dreams do come true."

One grand prizewinner of the new sweepstakes will win some amazing prizes including an AD17e Blacktop Taylor Guitar, a Disney Vinyl Collection and $100 Guitar Center Gift Card. Two runner-up winners will receive a Disney-branded Taylor GS Mini guitar, a Disney Vinyl Collection and two months of Guitar Center guitar lessons.

"We're so excited to team up with Disney and Guitar Center on this effort," said Tim Godwin, Director of Entertainment Relations at Taylor Guitars. "These songs are so iconic. It's wonderful to be able to experience them in a new way from such talented artists through acoustic instruments. We're also thrilled to be giving away three premium guitars, including two exclusive Disney signature models!"

"This release features some of the most unique musical voice interpretations of iconic Disney songs which have had an impact on generations worldwide, in a fresh, new way while also highlighting the beautiful tone of the acoustic guitar," said Brad Johnson, Director of Merchandising, Acoustic Instruments and Guitar Accessories at Guitar Center "Given the increased interest we've seen in learning to play the guitar, Guitar Center is happy to collaborate with Disney and Taylor Guitars to support this effort, including by providing a platform for music education through our lessons program."

The sweepstakes kicks off today, October 2 and will run through November 21.

ABOUT WALT DISNEY RECORDS/DISNEY MUSIC GROUP

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels' genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in North America), Sofia Carson, Bea Miller, Tini Stoessel, Dreamers, DCappella, Almost Monday, Scarypoolparty, and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks such as the chart-topping "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," Oscar-winning "Coco" and "Moana" soundtracks, and the Oscar and Grammy-winning "Frozen" soundtrack. Recent releases include "Mulan," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "Frozen 2," "The Lion King," "Jojo Rabbit," and "Ford v Ferrari." Upcoming titles include Disney and Pixar's "Soul," Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," and 20 thCentury Studios' "West Side Story." DMG has a rich catalog with a lasting legacy that has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films such as "Snow White," "Pinocchio" and "Star Wars," artists like Annette Funicello, and beloved classics like "It's a Small World." DMG produces the Disney's For Scores podcast series highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from Disney, Marvel Studios, Pixar, 20 thCentury Studios and more. Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney On Classic, Pixar In Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits

ABOUT TAYLOR GUITARS

Founded in 1974, Taylor Guitars is one of the world's leading manufacturers of premium acoustic guitars. Renowned for blending an innovative use of modern technology with a master craftsman's attention to detail, as well as their pioneering sustainability efforts, the company's guitars are widely considered among the best sounding and easiest to play in the world. Many of today's leading musicians make Taylor their guitar of choice, including Jason Mraz, Jewel, Zac Brown, Sarah McLachlan, Shawn Mendes and Ben Harper, among many others.

ABOUT GUITAR CENTER

Guitar Center has been helping people make music for more than 55 years. As the leading retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs and rentals in the U.S., Guitar Center operates nearly 300 stores across the U.S. and has one of the top direct sales e-commerce sites in the industry. Guitar Center also provides customers with various musician-based services, including Guitar Center Lessons, where musicians of all ages and skill levels can learn to play a variety of instruments in many music genres; Repairs, an in store modifications, maintenance and repairs service; and Rentals, offering easy rentals of instruments and other live sound and recording gear. Guitar Center's sister brands include Music & Arts, which operates more than 250 stores serving teachers, band directors, college professors and students by providing band and orchestral instruments for sale and rental, as well as band and orchestral instrument lessons. Other brands in the Guitar Center portfolio include the e-commerce sites Musician's Friend, Woodwind Brasswind and Music123.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walt-disney-records-taylor-guitars-and-guitar-center-have-teamed-up-for-one-acoustically-awesome-sweepstakes-301144619.html

SOURCE Walt Disney Records