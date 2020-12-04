Walnut Creek Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting For Viamonte At Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contra Costa County's fastest selling Life-Plan Community, Viamonte at Walnut Creek by Sequoia Living, held a socially distanced ribbon cutting for its active senior community on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 am. Photos of the event will be provided to the media following the ribbon cutting to support social distancing efforts.

Heralded as the first of its kind community in the area, Viamonte has created a "Pathway Initiative" to allow residents to reserve their Viamonte residences without any monthly fees or interest until their move-in date for up to six months. A 100% satisfaction guarantee provides assurance that residents are happy with their decision. Should a resident decide that Viamonte is not the home for them within six months, Viamonte will refund their entrance fee.

"We are thrilled to see the interest in our community and the initial response from new residents who have already moved in," said Dave Latina, head of Development for Sequoia Living, the developer of the new community. "We look forward to welcoming our community members to their new homes."

Viamonte At Walnut Creek is the only life-care community of its kind in Contra Costa County. Residences feature 1-bed/1-bath or 2-bed/2-bath with adjacent dens, while living spaces are designed to be roomy, light and bright, with high end designer features and finishes. Full kitchens, spacious and modern living spaces, and private decks or patios round out the residence offering.

Viamonte at Walnut Creek features gourmet dining through two onsite restaurants, a wine bar, outdoor fireplaces and sitting areas, bocce court and heated swimming pool with nano-doors leading to a sundeck. A private gym, salon, art and workshop are all included in the Viamonte offering. Located just minutes from downtown Walnut Creek's performing arts, shopping, museums and other local attractions, Viamonte offers dynamic living with services to support seniors at any stage.

"Life at Viamonte will feel like staying at a high-end resort," said Lon Shapiro, a future resident at Viamonte. "No detail has been spared."

The benefits of a life-plan community are numerous, but perhaps the most important is the security it gives residents who may not need additional care today, the ability to access care later when it is needed from the comfort of their community. Services include skilled nursing support while recovering from minor surgery, to accessing memory care services and beyond.

While Viamonte At Walnut Creek enjoys the reputation of being one of the fastest selling life plan communities in Northern California, there are still some amazing homes available. The preview center welcomes potential residents at its state-of-the-art studio located at 165 Lennon Ln, Suite 105, Walnut Creek. To find out more, schedule a tour or for a private in person appointment at our preview center, simply call 925-621-6600 or visit online at www.viamonteliving.org .

