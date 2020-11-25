Walmart To Participate In The Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference to be held on Wednesday, Dec.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Report will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A discussion with Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, will be webcast live through the "Events" link at www.stock.walmart.com. The session will begin at approximately noon EST.

A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

About Walmart

With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide.

