Walmart To Participate In Both The Stephens Investment Conference And The Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report announced today Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Investment Conference Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. EST, and the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference Thursday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. EST.

Both sessions will be webcast live through the "Events" link at www.stock.walmart.com.

Transcripts of these sessions will be available after the events and will be archived on the company's website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

