Walmart To Offer Technologies And Capabilities To Help Other Businesses Navigate Their Own Digital Transformation

Today Walmart announced it will begin offering several of its own technologies and capabilities to other businesses and brands seeking to better serve customers as they increasingly shop across digital and physical storefronts. As part of this effort, Walmart also announced a strategic partnership with Adobe to integrate Walmart's Marketplace, online and in-store fulfillment, and pickup technologies with Adobe Commerce, a leading commerce solution for merchants and brands.

During the last several years, Walmart has built a world class organization that has developed its own technologies and services to meet the rapidly evolving needs of customers at scale. These unique capabilities enable Walmart to better serve customers, create differentiated experiences and grow its business as digital shopping continues to increase.

"We've built new capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our own customers, and we have a unique opportunity to use our experience to help other businesses do the same," said John Furner, Chief Executive Officer of Walmart U.S. "Commercializing our technologies and capabilities helps us sustainably reinvest back into our customer value proposition."

Through the Adobe Commerce platform, retail businesses will be able to use Walmart's unique cloud-based services to offer seamless pickup and delivery to their customers. Businesses will be able to reach new customers on Walmart's fast-growing Marketplace where they can leverage Walmart's Fulfillment Services to offer 2-day shipping nationwide. The partnership with Adobe to offer these capabilities will help businesses of all sizes improve their customer experience while operating more efficiently.

"The core mission of helping people save money and live better is at the heart of every idea including Scan & Go and checkout technologies, AI-powered smart substitutions and pickup and delivery," said Suresh Kumar, chief technology officer and chief development officer of Walmart Inc. "Combining Adobe's strength in powering commerce experiences with our unmatched omni-customer expertise, we can accelerate other companies' digital transformations."

"We're excited to collaborate with Walmart to help Adobe merchants expand their businesses to new channels and offer shopping experiences that increase their competitiveness and fit well with shifting consumer behaviors in an increasingly digital economy," said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations at Adobe.

Walmart has continued to leverage technology, such as machine learning, cloud powered checkout and pickup capabilities to offer more convenience and enhance the overall shopping experience for customers. To learn more about Walmart's recent innovations visit corporate.walmart.com.

To learn more about Walmart's capabilities now offered on the Adobe Commerce platform, visit here.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Report helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

