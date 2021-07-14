Walmart Teams Up With Symbotic To Implement Industry-Leading Supply Chain Automation System

Symbotic, a robotics and automation-based company focused on reimagining the traditional consumer goods supply chain and Walmart announced they will partner to reimagine the retailer's regional distribution network.

Symbotic first implemented its system in Walmart's Brooksville, Florida distribution center in 2017. Since that time, the companies have worked together to optimize the system. Today, Symbotic will begin the process of outfitting 25 additional regional distribution centers with the high-tech system aimed at furthering Walmart's mission of operating a best-in-class supply chain.

"There is no greater validation of our efforts to use technology to reimagine the warehouse and supply chain than our work with Walmart," said Rick Cohen, chief executive officer of Symbotic. "We set out more than 15 years ago to dramatically improve America's legacy warehouses and supply chain to provide better and faster service to American consumers with new career opportunities for workers. Working with customers like Walmart has enabled us to develop this total solution and with this trust we are now positioned to develop Symbotic-powered warehouses around the country for years to come."

Walmart's supply chain is central to ensuring customers can shop when, where and how they want. By implementing Symbotic's system, Walmart will better modernize and digitize its existing supply chain facilities to support evolving customer demand and create a frictionless experience. All the while, the retailer will create training opportunities for associates that open the door for jobs of the future, increase productivity and reduce costs. Symbotic's scalable, integrated system deploys a fleet of fully autonomous robots in combination with proprietary software to deliver industry-best throughput and efficiency, while increasing warehouse capacity. With the new system in place, it will help reduce the time it takes to unload, sort, and stock freight in Walmart stores.

"The digital transformation happening today, alongside evolving customer habits, is reshaping the retail industry," said Joe Metzger, executive vice president of supply chain operations, Walmart U.S. "To serve customers now, and in the future, our business must provide the right tools and training to our associates so they can deliver the items our customers want, when they want them, with unmatched convenience. We're investing in our supply chain at an unprecedented scale in order to optimize that process end-to-end."

About WalmartWalmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Report helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

About SymboticSymbotic LLC is a robotics and automation company focused on reimagining the traditional consumer goods supply chain. The company has spent more than a decade perfecting its warehouse automation systems to disrupt the supply chain of goods between manufacturers and consumers. Symbotic's unique platform, with more than 250 issued patents, is an end-to-end system that reimagines every aspect of the warehouse and is fueled by a unique combination of proprietary software and a fleet of fully autonomous robots. The system enhances storage density, increases available SKUs, reduces product damage and improves throughput and speed to customers. Symbotic is rapidly growing with a pipeline to build its transformative systems for Fortune 100 retailers and wholesalers in new and existing warehouses throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about Symbotic visit https://www.symbotic.com.

