Walmart Reports Q3 FY22 Earnings

Third quarter highlights:

Walmart raises full-year guidance Walmart U.S. comp sales above 6%, excluding fuel FY22 GAAP EPS of around $5.00; Adjusted EPS of around $6.40 versus prior guidance of $6.20-$6.35 FY22 capital expenditures of around $13 billion

Total revenue was $140.5 billion, up 4.3%, negatively affected by approximately $9.4 billion related to divestitures. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 3.3% to $139.2 billion

Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 8% for the quarter and 87% on a two-year stack.

Sam's Club comp sales increased 13.9%, and 25% on a two-year stack. E-commerce sales grew 32%. Membership income increased 11.3%, which is the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Walmart International net sales were $23.6 billion, a decrease of $5.9 billion, or 20.1%, negatively affected by $9.4 billion related to divestitures. Changes in currency exchange rates positively affected net sales by approximately $1.3 billion. Flipkart, China, and Mexico delivered strong growth in eCommerce.

Consolidated gross profit rate decreased 42 basis points, primarily due to increased supply chain costs, a higher mix of lower margin fuel business in the U.S. and a shifting international format mix.

Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales declined 4 basis points reflecting strong sales growth and lower expenses for COVID-19, offset by investments in wages.

Consolidated operating income was $5.8 billion, an increase of 0.2%, negatively affected by $0.4 billion related to divestitures, or about 750 basis points.

Repurchased $7.4 billion in shares year to date, representing around 35% of the $20 billion authorization announced earlier this year.

