Walmart Offers Pet's Favorite Odor-eliminating Candles

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home means more than ever now, as families spend more time together in their own spaces. Now, pet-loving families have an attractive new option for keeping their homes fresh and clean: Pet's Favorite candles, now available at more than 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide.

Pet's Favorite candles contain a powerful odor neutralizer and are proven to eliminate 99 percent of pet odors and household odors. Shoppers can choose from two popular fragrances, Clean Laundry and Lemon Zest. The pet-friendly candles are dye-free, phthalate-free and paraben-free. Made in the U.S.A., the cruelty-free and attractively packaged candles make great home accessories and wonderful gifts for pet lovers. Each 12-ounce Pet's Favorite candle burns up to 70 hours and retails for $9.97.

The candles arrive at a time when two-thirds of U.S. households - about 85 million families - own a pet, according to the American Pet Products Association. With the pandemic and social distancing, that number is likely to grow; a new survey from TD Ameritrade found that more than a third of Americans have considered adding a pet to their family.

The new line was recently launched by childhood friends David Neuwirth and Robert Eichner, shortly after they reconnected in a pet supply store.

"As a pet owner myself, I struggled to find a way to keep my house smelling clean without using toxic sprays," said Eichner. "We wanted to create something that was effective, affordable and useful for the everyday pet family."

