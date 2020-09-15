Walmart Is Here!

Customers across the country can now sign up for Walmart+, the company's new membership option aimed at saving customers time and money like no other retailer can.

Customers across the country can now sign up for Walmart+, the company's new membership option aimed at saving customers time and money like no other retailer can.

Walmart+ is meant to make life easier for busy families by pulling together the conveniences of its stores, delivery offering, online offerings, and more. Members will receive unlimited free delivery from stores, fuel discounts and access to tools that make shopping faster for families.

Starting today, customers can sign up for Walmart+ at walmart.com/plus. The membership will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period.

"We can't wait for customers to use Walmart+ as a way to keep more time on their calendars and money in their pockets," said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. "We designed Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for customers, pulling together benefits they told us would be most helpful to them today and in the future. Its usefulness will only grow from here."

The initial list of Walmart+ benefits is below. The list of benefits will continue to grow over time.

Unlimited free delivery: In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items from fresh produce, to milk, eggs and bread to tech and toys to household essentials. This service was previously known as Delivery Unlimited - a subscription service that allows customers to place an unlimited number of grocery deliveries for a low, flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.

Scan & Go: Unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app - a fast way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience.

Fuel discounts:Fill up and save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam's Club fuel stations will soon be added to this lineup.

With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide.

