Wallbox Unveils Hypernova Ultrafast Public Charger That Will Fully Charge An Electric Vehicle In Under 15 Minutes

MUNICH, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions worldwide, unveiled Hypernova, the company's fastest and most sophisticated public charging station yet, at the IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich today. As electric vehicles become increasingly popular, there is a need for reliable public chargers that are ultrafast, long-lasting and easy to repair.

"We are thrilled to unveil our fastest public charger to date, which can fully charge an electric vehicle in under 15 minutes," said Enric Asunción, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox. "Hypernova will be a game changer in building fast public charging infrastructure, especially on highways where drivers need to recharge and keep going," Asunción added.

Hypernova can deliver up to 350 kiloWatts (kW) that allows it to fully charge an electric car in the time it takes to make a rest stop and is substantially faster than most other ultrafast chargers on the market. It also employs advanced software that allows it to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected, making it ideal for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Hypernova's integrated cable management system ensures easy handling and stores the cables inside the dispenser unit, maximizing durability and helping to protect and keep the installation clean. It also offers several authentication and payment options, including RFID, screen QR Code and credit card reader with worldwide acceptance. Production and deliveries of Hypernova will initiate in late 2022.

The incorporation of Hypernova will complement Wallbox's other public charger, Supernova, which is due to begin production later this year and also on display at IAA MOBILITY 2021. Supernova is the next generation of fast charging, offering both reliable and efficient operation at up to half the investment of similar chargers. Its light and modular design offers unprecedented flexibility, easier transportation, effortless installation, and simpler access for maintenance.

All of Wallbox's public chargers and services are designed with four principles to make them easy to operate and scalable:

RELIABILITY - Maximizing uptime to increase revenue and customer satisfaction while reducing maintenance costs. EFFICIENCY - Delivering more power with optimal resource utilization. USER CENTRICITY - Providing the best possible fast charging experience to attract more drivers, increase turnover and reduce customer callbacks. FLEXIBILITY - Providing a future-proof solution, with simple alternatives to increase its power as well as compatibility with today's and tomorrow's electric vehicles

Wallbox offers a full range of solutions throughout the whole lifecycle, which can be tailored to each customer's needs.

"Our focus in building this suite of public charging solutions has been to help charge point operators increase their revenue while reducing maintenance costs and providing future-proof solutions," said Eduard Castañeda, CPO and co-founder of Wallbox. "This, combined with the customer focus we put into all our charging solutions, ensures that our public chargers serve both our partners and the EV drivers who will use them day-to-day."

ABOUT WALLBOX Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably.

Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

